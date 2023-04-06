Alabama House Delays Vote on Distracted Driving Bill

One of the major safety issues spreading across the nation as a is that of “Distracted Driving,” and that reigns true here in Alabama.

The Alabama House of Representatives put a hold last night on a bill that would make it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving. After several hours of talks about the bill, lawmakers decided to postpone a vote to allow for more time to consider changes and exceptions.

Alabama Law already prohibits texting while driving. The bill’s sponsor Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, would like that to expand to holding a cell phone to carry a conversation.

The ban would require hands-free technology such as earphones, Bluetooth, or similar devices to conduct a phone call.