Get your sneakers ready for the 5-K Bunny Hop Run/Walk event sponsored by Montgomery’s First Lady Tamika Reed and Move Montgomery.

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 8th at Jackson Wellness Center starting at 8 a.m.

Move Montgomery Executive Member and Nurse Practitioner, Jo Shuford-Guice says all fitness levels are welcome.

Shuford-Guice says in case of rain, the run/walk will move inside the Jackson Wellness Center located at 7150 Halcyon Park Drive.

All participants are asked to donate a canned good to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.