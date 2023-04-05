© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Bunny Hop Run Walk

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
Move Montgomery Bunny Hop 2023 Flyer.png

Get your sneakers ready for the 5-K Bunny Hop Run/Walk event sponsored by Montgomery’s First Lady Tamika Reed and Move Montgomery.

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 8th at Jackson Wellness Center starting at 8 a.m.

Move Montgomery Executive Member and Nurse Practitioner, Jo Shuford-Guice says all fitness levels are welcome.

Shuford-Guice says in case of rain, the run/walk will move inside the Jackson Wellness Center located at 7150 Halcyon Park Drive.

All participants are asked to donate a canned good to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan