ASU Broadcasters Association Sales Training

Business and Communication students who are majoring in Radio and Television at Alabama State University are encouraged to attend the Alabama Broadcasters Association Sales Training.

Two $250 scholarships will be given away during the event and WSFA Mark Bunting.

ASU’s Dr. Ivon Alcime says as part of the ASU partnership with the ABA, Tuesday’s event is a great opportunity to network with professionals and employers in the industry.

The free event takes place on Tuesday, April 5th from 9 a.m. to noon at the ASU Student Center Theater Room.

Guest speakers include the founder of Swagger Institute Derron Steenbergen and WSFA General Manager Mark Bunting.

For more information, you may contact the President of the Alabama Broadcasters Association Sharon Tinsley at stinsley@al-ba.com