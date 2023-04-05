© 2023 WVAS
ASU Broadcasters Association Sales Training

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Business and Communication students who are majoring in Radio and Television at Alabama State University are encouraged to attend the Alabama Broadcasters Association Sales Training.

Two $250 scholarships will be given away during the event and WSFA Mark Bunting.

ASU’s Dr. Ivon Alcime says as part of the ASU partnership with the ABA, Tuesday’s event is a great opportunity to network with professionals and employers in the industry.

The free event takes place on Tuesday, April 5th from 9 a.m. to noon at the ASU Student Center Theater Room.

Guest speakers include the founder of Swagger Institute Derron Steenbergen and WSFA General Manager Mark Bunting.

For more information, you may contact the President of the Alabama Broadcasters Association Sharon Tinsley at stinsley@al-ba.com

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
