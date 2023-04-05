© 2023 WVAS
Alabama State University President’s Bus Tour Hits the Road

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
338915501_229277893078736_289439471646792388_n.jpg

The Alabama State University President’s Bus Tour is back on the road changing lives and making dreams come true as they grant local students with full and partial scholarships throughout Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Last week consisted of a tour of Elmore County as the bus made stops at Wetumpka and Elmore County High Schools.

While at Wetumpka ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross said the tour is designed to let prospective future students know that it’s always a great time to be a Hornet.

Next stop will be the 1st stop of the second leg of the Bus Tour which will be in Birmingham visiting Carver and Shades Valley High Schools on April 10th.

Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
