Alabama State University President’s Bus Tour Hits the Road

The Alabama State University President’s Bus Tour is back on the road changing lives and making dreams come true as they grant local students with full and partial scholarships throughout Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Last week consisted of a tour of Elmore County as the bus made stops at Wetumpka and Elmore County High Schools.

While at Wetumpka ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross said the tour is designed to let prospective future students know that it’s always a great time to be a Hornet.

Next stop will be the 1st stop of the second leg of the Bus Tour which will be in Birmingham visiting Carver and Shades Valley High Schools on April 10th.