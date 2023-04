A nationwide series of events to help build support for transgender rights took place Friday.

Events were planned at capitols in states including South Carolina, Alabama, Minnesota, Nebraska and Montana.

The rallies were called “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

According to reports at least 11 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota and West Virginia.

Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas, and nearly two dozen states are considering bills this year to restrict or ban care.

On Friday, President Joe Biden issued a statement supporting Transgender Day of Visibility; the president said transgender Americans deserve to be safe and supported in every community.