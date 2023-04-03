Homicide in Sylacauga

The Sylacauga Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Reports say on March 29, 2023 authorities responded to a call in the area of S. Main Avenue between E. Clay Street and E. Park Street and found the body of 26-year-old Tony Jaquez Keith lying behind a vacant house with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Keith’s body was transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Science, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Sylacauga Investigators and members of the Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force are investigating the case.

SPD is asking for anyone with information to contact their office or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

A $1,000 Reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of any person(s) responsible for the death of Tony Jaquez Keith.