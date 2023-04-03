© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Homicide in Sylacauga

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT
crime-scene-g4592e0a40_1280.png

The Sylacauga Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Reports say on March 29, 2023 authorities responded to a call in the area of S. Main Avenue between E. Clay Street and E. Park Street and found the body of 26-year-old Tony Jaquez Keith lying behind a vacant house with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Keith’s body was transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Science, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Sylacauga Investigators and members of the Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force are investigating the case.

SPD is asking for anyone with information to contact their office or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

A $1,000 Reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of any person(s) responsible for the death of Tony Jaquez Keith.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
