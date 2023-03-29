Montgomery teen reported missing

The Montgomery Police Department along with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are searching for missing seventeen-year-old Lauren Lovely.

Officials say Lauren Lovely was reported missing on March 21, 2023. She was last seen in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge Drive in Montgomery. Lovely stands 5’5 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans pants and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Lovely, you are asked to please call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.