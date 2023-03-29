© 2023 WVAS
Montgomery teen reported missing

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
The Montgomery Police Department along with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are searching for missing seventeen-year-old Lauren Lovely.

Officials say Lauren Lovely was reported missing on March 21, 2023. She was last seen in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge Drive in Montgomery. Lovely stands 5’5 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans pants and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Lovely, you are asked to please call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
