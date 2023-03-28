© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Pretrail Alliance Montgomery to host Listening Session

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.

The Pretrial Alliance Montgomery is hosting a listening session on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Montgomery City-County Library.

The free event invites residents to share their thoughts, stories and questions about the pretrial justice system.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick says they want to hear from individuals who have been impacted by the bail process.

The listening sessions start at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

Pretrial Alliance Montgomery is a coalition of justice system professionals and community, faith and public health groups working to improve the pretrial system in Montgomery County.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
