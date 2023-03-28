Pretrail Alliance Montgomery to host Listening Session

The Pretrial Alliance Montgomery is hosting a listening session on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Montgomery City-County Library.

The free event invites residents to share their thoughts, stories and questions about the pretrial justice system.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick says they want to hear from individuals who have been impacted by the bail process.

The listening sessions start at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

Pretrial Alliance Montgomery is a coalition of justice system professionals and community, faith and public health groups working to improve the pretrial system in Montgomery County.