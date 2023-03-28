Cover Alabama Coalition pushes expansion of Medicaid

A nonprofit group wants lawmakers to take action and expand Medicaid in Alabama.

The Cover Alabama Coalition is a civic, statewide organization with the goal of helping residents with their healthcare needs.

Robyn Hyden the Executive Director of Alabama Arise says the time is ripe for Medicaid expansion.

You can hear more from Hyden on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 on the WVAS Perspectives Talk Show with host Robb Taylor.

Perspectives airs every Wednesday at 6 p.m.