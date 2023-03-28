© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Cover Alabama Coalition pushes expansion of Medicaid

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
cover alabama 2.png

A nonprofit group wants lawmakers to take action and expand Medicaid in Alabama.

The Cover Alabama Coalition is a civic, statewide organization with the goal of helping residents with their healthcare needs.

Robyn Hyden the Executive Director of Alabama Arise says the time is ripe for Medicaid expansion.

You can hear more from Hyden on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 on the WVAS Perspectives Talk Show with host Robb Taylor.

Perspectives airs every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan