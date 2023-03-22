True Divine Church Giveaway

The 2nd annual Spring Fling clothing distribution took place Tuesday at Montgomery’s True Divine Baptist Church.

New clothes, new shoes and new baby items were given away to storm survivors and others in need.

Yolanda Huntley, the pastor's wife says the heartbeat behind Tuesday’s event was to give away new items.

Huntley says the first clothing distribution took place during the Christmas holidays.

