True Divine Church Giveaway

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
The 2nd annual Spring Fling clothing distribution took place Tuesday at Montgomery’s True Divine Baptist Church.

New clothes, new shoes and new baby items were given away to storm survivors and others in need.

Yolanda Huntley, the pastor's wife says the heartbeat behind Tuesday’s event was to give away new items.

Huntley says the first clothing distribution took place during the Christmas holidays.

Pictures of the items and the setup can be seen on WVAS’ Facebook page.

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows.
