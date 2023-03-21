© 2023 WVAS
Montgomery River Region named Great American Defense Community

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 21, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT
City of Montgomery

Montgomery River Region has been named “2023 Great American Defense Community.”

The Association of Defense Communities made the announcement that the capital city was one of five communities selected out of a national campaign.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says he is grateful for the distinction.

Other speakers included Commander 42nd Air Base Wing, Colonel Ryan Richardson, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton and Montgomery Chamber Chairman LaBarron Boone.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
