Alabama Correctional Officers to get pay raise
The Alabama prison system is raising its pay for correctional officers beginning Thursday in an effort to address an ongoing staff shortage.
The starting pay for a correctional officer trainee will increase from a minimum of $33,000 to a minimum of $50,000 with additional pay for those who work at high security facilities.
The starting pay at a medium security facility will be $53,244 and $55,855 at a maximum security facility.
The raises come as the state has seen the number of officers working in state prisons shrink despite a court order to increase staffing.