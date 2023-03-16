© 2023 WVAS
Alabama Correctional Officers to get pay raise

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
Prison

The Alabama prison system is raising its pay for correctional officers beginning Thursday in an effort to address an ongoing staff shortage.

The starting pay for a correctional officer trainee will increase from a minimum of $33,000 to a minimum of $50,000 with additional pay for those who work at high security facilities.

The starting pay at a medium security facility will be $53,244 and $55,855 at a maximum security facility.

The raises come as the state has seen the number of officers working in state prisons shrink despite a court order to increase staffing.

Melanie Hogan
