Prattville Police investigating burglary

Prattville Police are investigating a vehicle break-in and burglary.

Investigators report the incident took place on Sunday, February 26th around 7:56 a.m. at the McDonalds restaurant at 720 S. Memorial Drive.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, driving what appears to be a Chevy Malibu, the suspect is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and charges of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.