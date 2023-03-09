© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Prattville Police investigating burglary

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST
Police units respond on scene.

Prattville Police are investigating a vehicle break-in and burglary.

Investigators report the incident took place on Sunday, February 26th around 7:56 a.m. at the McDonalds restaurant at 720 S. Memorial Drive.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, driving what appears to be a Chevy Malibu, the suspect is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and charges of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
