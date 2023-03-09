© 2023 WVAS
Montgomery man faces murder charges

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST
A Montgomery man is facing murder charges connected to a March 3rd homicide

Montgomery Police charged 33-year-old Jarrett Dotson with Murder.

Authorities say the body of 34-year-old Antonio Fortson was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Friday, March 3rd around about 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street.

The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

New evidence identified Dotson as a suspect.

He was taken into custody on March 6, 2023 by the United States Marshals Task Force, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
