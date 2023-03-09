ASU Opens Gaming & ESports Lab

History has been made as Alabama State University unveiled its new Gaming and ESports lab located inside the John Garrick Student Center.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr. along with representatives from Black Collective Gaming Association (BCGA), ADT, and members of the ASU Board of Trustees were on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the lab. Also in attendance was the ASU ESports Gaming team who will participate in collegiate competition.

Bennie Cooks ASU’s Director of External Operations and advisor for Gaming and ESports Lab says this is a special moment for ASU students.

Sponsors for the Gaming & ESports Lab include PlayStation, ADT, 2K, Lenovo, GameStop, and others.