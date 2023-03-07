© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
WVAS Local

March is Women’s History Month

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
purple-women-simple-illustration-women-s-history-month-instagram-post_sq-6fcc9db8eb199c91aa80af12fb0e0c75e60596eb.png

Alabama State University’s Small Business Development Center will be hosting its 11th annual Women and Business Conference.

The conference is free and lunch is provided. Topics include financial wellness, international business opportunities and federal contracting certifications.

SBDC's executive director, Andrea Rogers Mosley is organizing the event; the keynote speaker will be Montez Diamond with the Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy.

Registration is required the deadline is March 7 at 5 p.m., at asbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events

The event, which also honors Women’s History Month, takes place March 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in ASU's John Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom.

For more information: contact Andrea Rogers Mosley at 334-604-5723 or by email at arprice@alasu.edu.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
