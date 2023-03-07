March is Women’s History Month

Alabama State University’s Small Business Development Center will be hosting its 11th annual Women and Business Conference.

The conference is free and lunch is provided. Topics include financial wellness, international business opportunities and federal contracting certifications.

SBDC's executive director, Andrea Rogers Mosley is organizing the event; the keynote speaker will be Montez Diamond with the Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy.

Registration is required the deadline is March 7 at 5 p.m., at asbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events

The event, which also honors Women’s History Month, takes place March 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in ASU's John Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom.

For more information: contact Andrea Rogers Mosley at 334-604-5723 or by email at arprice@alasu.edu.