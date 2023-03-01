ASU Mourns Education Giant

Alabama State University is mourning the loss of education giant, Dr. Alma Freeman.

ASU president Dr. Quinton Ross Junior released a statement Tuesday, saying in part, “the former ASU professor and administrator was considered to be one of the icons of academics at Alabama State University. “

Dr. Freeman, a 1963 graduate served her alma mater for more than 30 years.

She was a professor of English and Humanities, Dean of the University

College and interim Dean of the College of Education.

Among her contributions, Dr. Freeman was a plaintiff in Knight v. State of Alabama.

The landmark lawsuit helped end desegregation in higher education in Alabama. The lawsuit also led to major academic and physical changes at Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University.