ASU hosts Black History Lecture

A Black History Month lecture featuring a representative from the Southern Poverty Law Center took place at Alabama State University Tuesday.

ASU’s Department of History and Political Science hosted the event.

The theme was “Black Resistance.”

Guest speaker Derwyn Bunton, the Chief Legal Officer talked about the legal challenges black and brown people endure in the justice system.

Bunton previously served a number of years in Louisiana, defending the rights of indigent residents and transforming public defender offices.