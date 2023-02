A special election is set to take place on Tuesday for the Prattville City Council.

The election for District four seat is open. Qualified candidates include Antonio “Coach Bam” Richards, Andrew “Allen” Buffkin and Thomas “Tommy” Merrick.

The polling location will be at Glynwood Baptist Church at 376 McQueen Smith Road.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The election is limited to qualified District Four voters.