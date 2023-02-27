Montgomery Cold Case

© 2023 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
A cold case in Montgomery is receiving renewed attention.

Montgomery Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a November 2022 shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Erasmo Barrera.

Reports say on Sunday, November 6, 2022 around 1:30 a.m. officials responded to shots fired in the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue.

Barrera was found there with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died on November 17, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
