BEYGood Giveaway

Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s BeyGOOD Foundation will be hosting an event at Alabama State University this Sunday.

The BeyGOOD initiative in partnership with Adidas and ASU will be hosting the event.

ASU’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Malinda Swoope says registered ASU students will learn information about the foundation and receive free items.

Jason Cable, Director of ASU Athletics Department says the university has a great relationship with Adidas.

The event took place on Sunday, Feb.26th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center. According to its website, the BeyGood Foundation focuses on economic equity including providing educational scholarships, the advocacy of internships, resources for entrepreneurship and small business.