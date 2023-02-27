BEYGood Giveaway

© 2023 WVAS
Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s BeyGOOD Foundation will be hosting an event at Alabama State University this Sunday.

The BeyGOOD initiative in partnership with Adidas and ASU will be hosting the event.

ASU’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Malinda Swoope says registered ASU students will learn information about the foundation and receive free items.

Jason Cable, Director of ASU Athletics Department says the university has a great relationship with Adidas.

The event took place on Sunday, Feb.26th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center. According to its website, the BeyGood Foundation focuses on economic equity including providing educational scholarships, the advocacy of internships, resources for entrepreneurship and small business.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
