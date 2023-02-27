ASU Donation Drive

More donations are needed to aid Autauga County Storm victims, that’s the message from Alabama State University, Montgomery County and Citizens That Care, Inc.

Items needed include bottled water, toiletry items, first-aid kits, blankets, towels, toilet paper, bleach, batteries, cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene products.

ASU’s vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Malinda Swoope is directing the program. Swoope recently coordinated ASU’s Selma relief effort along with State Representative Patrice “Penni” McClammy and a host of others.

Donations can be dropped off at the second-floor of ASU's John Garrick Hardy Student Center through next week.

The items will be distributed on March 2, 2023 between 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the Old Kingston Baptist Church in Prattville, Ala.