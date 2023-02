Hundreds of Selma residents attended the Disaster Assistance Resource Fair Thursday sponsored by Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The fair aimed to help those impacted by the January 12th tornadoes.

Sewell says 6,000 properties were damaged in Selma and Dallas county during the January storms.

Local, federal and nonprofit agencies participated in the community driven event; it took place at the Edmundite Missions Community Center in Selma.