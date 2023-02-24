Prison Staffing Woes

The head of Alabama’s troubled prison system said Wednesday staffing remains “the number one issue” in the department.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the department is looking at outsourcing, pay raises and retirement changes to boost the number of officers.

Hamm said the state plans to put a bid out to hire a private security firm to staff prison positions that do not interact with inmates. He said the department has 688 funded vacant positions in security.

A federal judge earlier this month questioned the state’s lack of progress in complying with his order to increase the number of officers.