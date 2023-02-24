© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Grocery Removal Legislation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 24, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST
Several Alabama lawmakers say they plan to vote on Alabama’s HB-15, the proposed legislation that would remove the state’s grocery tax during this upcoming legislative session.

Alabama is one of three states that fully tax groceries.

Lawmakers on both sides are said to be in full support of removing the grocery tax. The state’s 4% sales tax on groceries generates about $500 million each year.

The funds are allotted to the state’s education trust fund budget.

The legislative session starts on March 7th.

Melanie Hogan
