New Native American Partnership Director

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST
Richard Litsey has been named the new Director of the Office of Native American Partnerships.

The organization is the new Social Security Administration tribal office within the Office of the Commissioner.

It serves American Indians and Alaska Natives. Services will include consultations, data collection and analysis to reach tribal communities across the nation.

Litsey is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the Federal Bar Association. He has experience working for the National Indian Health Board, the U.S. Senate and the Social Security Administration.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
