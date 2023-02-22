New Native American Partnership Director

Richard Litsey has been named the new Director of the Office of Native American Partnerships.

The organization is the new Social Security Administration tribal office within the Office of the Commissioner.

It serves American Indians and Alaska Natives. Services will include consultations, data collection and analysis to reach tribal communities across the nation.

Litsey is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the Federal Bar Association. He has experience working for the National Indian Health Board, the U.S. Senate and the Social Security Administration.