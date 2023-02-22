Mayor Steven Reed responds to audio recording

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed called a news conference Tuesday in response to a secret 2020 audio recording that was posted on Monday, February 20, 2023 social media by a local community member.

Mayor Reed says Charles Lee, the founder and owner of “That’s My Dog" and “That’s My Child” released the heavily edited audio in an attempt to extort money.

Mayor Reed says legal action is likely, saying a complaint has been filed with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office.