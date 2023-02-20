© 2023 WVAS
MPD searching for homicide suspect

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
Caution Tape

Montgomery Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Officials report on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 about 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Manley Drive; there they found the body of 51-year-old Maurice Young.

Young’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Authorities are asking the public with any information to immediately call the

Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Melanie Hogan
