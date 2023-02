The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its first HBCU Bobblehead series Friday, February 17, 2023 featuring 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

CEO Phil Sklar says the first official bobbleheads were licensed in 1960.

Alabama State University Hornets and Tuskegee University are part of the officially licensed HBCU Bobblehead Series. The bobbleheads are $35.

You can find out more at bobbleheadhall.com.