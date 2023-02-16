© 2023 WVAS
MPD conducts homicide investigation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
A homicide investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the death of a 22-year-old man.

Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide Investigation into the death of 22-year-old Calvin Walker.

Reports show on Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to

the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road in reference to a subject shot.

Officials found the body of Walker with a fatal gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about the homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
