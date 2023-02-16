MPD conducts homicide investigation
A homicide investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the death of a 22-year-old man.
Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide Investigation into the death of 22-year-old Calvin Walker.
Reports show on Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to
the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road in reference to a subject shot.
Officials found the body of Walker with a fatal gunshot wound.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with any information about the homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.