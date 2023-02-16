MPD conducts homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the death of a 22-year-old man.

Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide Investigation into the death of 22-year-old Calvin Walker.

Reports show on Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to

the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road in reference to a subject shot.

Officials found the body of Walker with a fatal gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about the homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.