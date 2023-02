Tuskegee businessman and former president of the Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce Fred Sippial Sr. has died according to news outlets.

Reports say the 76 years old died on February 5, 2023.

News outlets report, Sippial owned Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company for more than 35 years.

Sippial’s funeral was on Saturday, Feb.11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park in Montgomery.