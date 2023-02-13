SBA Disaster Loans for businesses in Selma

The Small Business Administration is providing long-term, low interest loans to help business owners impacted by recent tornadoes in Dallas County.

Reports say more than a hundred businesses in the Selma area were damaged by the January 12th tornadoes.

March 16th is the deadline to apply for physical damage. October 16th is the deadline for economic damage.

More information can be found by calling 800-659-2955.

Businesses can borrow up to $2 million dollars.