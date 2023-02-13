© 2023 WVAS
SBA Disaster Loans for businesses in Selma

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST
The Small Business Administration is providing long-term, low interest loans to help business owners impacted by recent tornadoes in Dallas County.

Reports say more than a hundred businesses in the Selma area were damaged by the January 12th tornadoes.

March 16th is the deadline to apply for physical damage. October 16th is the deadline for economic damage.

More information can be found by calling 800-659-2955.

Businesses can borrow up to $2 million dollars.

