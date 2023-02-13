New auto supplier coming to Tuskegee

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday, Samkee Corp. will open its first U.S. factory in Tuskegee Alabama.

The South Korean automotive supplier will begin construction in the Tuskegee Commerce Park.

The project will bring 170 jobs to the area. The new jobs will pay an average hourly wage of just over $20, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Samkee Corp will also become the city’s first auto parts manufacturer; the corporation has plans to invest 128 million dollars.

Samkee will serve as a Tier 1 supplier to Hyundai Motor Company.

Samkee specializes in high-pressure die-cast aluminum components, including parts for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles, along with alloys.