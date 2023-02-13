© 2023 WVAS
New auto supplier coming to Tuskegee

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday, Samkee Corp. will open its first U.S. factory in Tuskegee Alabama.

The South Korean automotive supplier will begin construction in the Tuskegee Commerce Park.

The project will bring 170 jobs to the area. The new jobs will pay an average hourly wage of just over $20, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Samkee Corp will also become the city’s first auto parts manufacturer; the corporation has plans to invest 128 million dollars.

Samkee will serve as a Tier 1 supplier to Hyundai Motor Company.

Samkee specializes in high-pressure die-cast aluminum components, including parts for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles, along with alloys.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
