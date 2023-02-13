© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Montgomery Summer Camps

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Breaking news

Scholarship Applications for the Montgomery Summer Camp are now available.

Applicants must be Montgomery County residents and come from a household with an annual family income between $50,000 and $99,000.

Central Alabama Community Foundation president Burton Crenshaw says the scholarship is open to families with children ages six to 12.

Scholarship recipients will be able to choose one of three summer camps: Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s Camp Shakespeare, Alabama State University’s Theater Artist Performance School (TAPS) or Montgomery Zoo’s Zoofari Summer Camp. Applications can be found on the Central Alabama Community Foundation’s website: cacfinfo.org/scholarships.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan