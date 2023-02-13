Montgomery Summer Camps

Scholarship Applications for the Montgomery Summer Camp are now available.

Applicants must be Montgomery County residents and come from a household with an annual family income between $50,000 and $99,000.

Central Alabama Community Foundation president Burton Crenshaw says the scholarship is open to families with children ages six to 12.

Scholarship recipients will be able to choose one of three summer camps: Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s Camp Shakespeare, Alabama State University’s Theater Artist Performance School (TAPS) or Montgomery Zoo’s Zoofari Summer Camp. Applications can be found on the Central Alabama Community Foundation’s website: cacfinfo.org/scholarships.