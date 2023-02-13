© 2023 WVAS
Alabama Power to refund customers

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
alabama power.jpg

Alabama Power customers are getting a refund according to the Alabama Public Service Commission.

The commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August.

The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022 according to al.com.

There’s no word yet on how much customers will receive as part of that refund.

In December, Alabama Power announced its third rate increase of 2022, citing federal mandates, inflation and economic conditions.

That means the average residential customer, using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, is paying about $24 for electricity since January 2022.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
