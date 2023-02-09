Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove.

This Saturday will also be Pygmy Hippo Day.

Activities like Pygmy hippo trading cards, coloring and animal fact sheets, will be available from 10am – 2pm.

The cost is a regular adult admission with one free child admission.

Adults are $18, children ages 3-12 are $14, toddlers are free and seniors 65 years old and older are $16.