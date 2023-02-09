© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST
zoo.jpg

The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove.

This Saturday will also be Pygmy Hippo Day.

Activities like Pygmy hippo trading cards, coloring and animal fact sheets, will be available from 10am – 2pm.

The cost is a regular adult admission with one free child admission.

Adults are $18, children ages 3-12 are $14, toddlers are free and seniors 65 years old and older are $16.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan