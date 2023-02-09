Suspect charged with criminal mischief

Montgomery Police are searching for a suspect accused of property theft and criminal mischief.

Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect; citing the incident took place between January 7, 2023 and January 8, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Holt Street.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or their whereabouts, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP.