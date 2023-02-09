© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Suspect charged with criminal mischief

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST
Police Car

Montgomery Police are searching for a suspect accused of property theft and criminal mischief.

Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect; citing the incident took place between January 7, 2023 and January 8, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Holt Street.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or their whereabouts, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan