MPS receives STEM donation

A local news agency is reporting an anonymous Air Force veteran has donated $100,000 to the STEM programs in the Montgomery Public Schools system.

MPS received the donation Wednesday at a press conference; MPS Superintendent, Dr. Melvin Brown said in part “In order to do STEM education, we have to provide our kids access to materials and programs.”

Officials say the money will be used in programs like robotics and technology, with the hopes of implementing chemistry as well.