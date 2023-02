Alex Anderson had 19 points and Alabama State University won against Southern 73-66 on Monday night.

Eric Coleman Jr. added 13 points and six rebounds.

Jordan O’Neal scored 12 on 6-of-8 shooting and added eight rebounds and six blocks.

The Jaguars were led by Jalen Reynolds with 17 points. Terrell Williams Jr. added 11 points and Tyrone Lyons scored 10.