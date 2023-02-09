© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

2023 Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST
trenholm wvas.jpg

A Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop took place in Montgomery Wednesday.

The free event was hosted at the Trenholm State Community College Patterson location. Executive Director Dr. Brad Fricks said the workshop provided resources and information to veterans and their families.

The Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop was sponsored in part by Trenholm State, the Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Association of RC&D Council.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
