WVAS Local

Montgomery Homicide Investigation

By Melanie Hogan
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST
Caution Tape

A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot.

Officials report Mahankali was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police charged 23-year-old Raviteja Goli with manslaughter.

Goli was identified as a suspect, taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Melanie Hogan
