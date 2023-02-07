© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Hearts for Children Gala

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
FB_IMG_1675190998401 (1).jpg

The Montgomery Capital Rotary Club will be hosting its annual “Hearts for Children Gala” this weekend.

The organization serves the community through volunteering and raising money for nonprofits; its motto is “Service Above self.”

The ticketed event will celebrate the club’s accomplishments and help benefit charities; Stanley Presley, the Gala Chair says this year’s proceeds will have a huge impact on international and local communities. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased on the club’s website.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Feb.11th at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan