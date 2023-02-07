Hearts for Children Gala
The Montgomery Capital Rotary Club will be hosting its annual “Hearts for Children Gala” this weekend.
The organization serves the community through volunteering and raising money for nonprofits; its motto is “Service Above self.”
The ticketed event will celebrate the club’s accomplishments and help benefit charities; Stanley Presley, the Gala Chair says this year’s proceeds will have a huge impact on international and local communities. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased on the club’s website.
The gala will take place on Saturday, Feb.11th at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.