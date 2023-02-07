The Montgomery Capital Rotary Club will be hosting its annual “Hearts for Children Gala” this weekend.

The organization serves the community through volunteering and raising money for nonprofits; its motto is “Service Above self.”

The ticketed event will celebrate the club’s accomplishments and help benefit charities; Stanley Presley, the Gala Chair says this year’s proceeds will have a huge impact on international and local communities. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased on the club’s website.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Feb.11th at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.