Prison Healthcare

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST
Members of a legislative oversight committee on Thursday raised concerns about the Alabama prison system’s $1 billion inmate healthcare contract. The concerns include questioning a state official about the cost, selection process and lawsuits filed against an earlier version of the company.

The Legislative Contract Review Committee put a 45-day hold on the contract between YesCare Corp and the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The delay shows lawmakers’ uneasiness with the contract, but the committee can’t void the agreement.

Democratic Rep. Chris England, a committee member, argued the contract should be cancelled, saying he believed there was a “massive cloud” over the selection process.

Mary-Coleman Roberts, acting general counsel for the Alabama Department of Corrections, defended the selection process. She said the bids had already been redone because of the concerns.

A private practice attorney, who is defending the Alabama Department of Corrections in an ongoing lawsuit over inmate medical care, had been named to YesCare’s advisory board in June, according to a company statement.

The nearly five-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1, 2023.

