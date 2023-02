Alabama State University’s 123rd Founders’ Day took place virtually Friday.

Opening Remarks were made by ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross Junior, Alumni Relations Director Cromwell Handy and Academic Provost Dr. Carl Pettis.

CEO of Right Hand Company, The Network ATL and Right Hand Foundation founder, Courtney Stewart talked about his ASU life and legacy. You can watch the 2023 ASU Convocation on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.