© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
city of selma.png

A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday.

The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.

About 300 families surrounded Selma University where ASU's students, faculty, staff and others distributed food, water and clothes. ASU’s Health Center also provided COVID vaccinations and screenings.

Selma University President Dr. Standford Angion told WVAS News he is thankful to ASU President Ross and others for all the support.

Sponsors include Alabama State University, Trenholm State, Selma University, Willis Animal Clinic, Chenaniah Films, That's My Dog JR Restaurant, Miss Alabama State University and Court.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan