Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief

A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday.

The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.

About 300 families surrounded Selma University where ASU's students, faculty, staff and others distributed food, water and clothes. ASU’s Health Center also provided COVID vaccinations and screenings.

Selma University President Dr. Standford Angion told WVAS News he is thankful to ASU President Ross and others for all the support.

Sponsors include Alabama State University, Trenholm State, Selma University, Willis Animal Clinic, Chenaniah Films, That's My Dog JR Restaurant, Miss Alabama State University and Court.