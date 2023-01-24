© 2023 WVAS
FEMA applications available

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST
Residents in five counties in Alabama can now apply for federal assistance. The January 12th storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its wake, news outlets reported.

Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is now available to residents in Autauga, Dallas, Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties.

Residents can apply for help at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

Residents are being encouraged to read the FEMA letter thoroughly because it will explain the status of the application, how to respond.

The letter will include the amount of funds and the stipulations with spending the funds.

