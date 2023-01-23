Unemployment rate increases

A local news agency is reporting Alabama’s unemployment rate is up slightly. According to the Governor’s office, December’s rate is 2.8 percent compared to November’s 2.7 percent.

The current figures represent more than 63,000 thousand unemployed people in the state.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says “Our economy supports more jobs than ever before, with the addition of nearly 56,000 jobs since last year.”

Shelby County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.5 percent. The county in Alabama with the highest unemployment rate is Wilcox County at 9.1 percent.