© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Search for fugitive

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST
Police Car

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching 30-year-old Levonta Wheeler.

Officials say Wheeler is wanted for two counts of Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief.

Court documents show while in a dating relationship, Wheeler destroyed the victim’s property. He is described as a black male, 5’10, weighing around 170 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Wheeler. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wheeler, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan