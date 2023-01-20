Search for fugitive

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching 30-year-old Levonta Wheeler.

Officials say Wheeler is wanted for two counts of Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief.

Court documents show while in a dating relationship, Wheeler destroyed the victim’s property. He is described as a black male, 5’10, weighing around 170 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Wheeler. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wheeler, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.