Second suspect arrested in shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery.

Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting.

Reports say the shooting took place on January 5, 2023 in the 1000 block of David Drive.

Both men are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Woods’ bond is set at $180,000.

Melanie Hogan
