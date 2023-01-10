© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Off-duty officer facing disciplinary action

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
MPD logo

An off-duty corrections officer is facing disciplinary action in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department has started proceedings against 36-year-old corrections officer, Reba Foulks. Foulks is being charged with third degree assault.

She joined MPD in 2010.

Officials report the investigation started on January 9, 2023 after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court Magistrates Office.

Foulks has been relieved of her duties, including working at the Municipal Jail.

She has been placed on administrative leave.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan