Off-duty officer facing disciplinary action

An off-duty corrections officer is facing disciplinary action in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department has started proceedings against 36-year-old corrections officer, Reba Foulks. Foulks is being charged with third degree assault.

She joined MPD in 2010.

Officials report the investigation started on January 9, 2023 after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court Magistrates Office.

Foulks has been relieved of her duties, including working at the Municipal Jail.

She has been placed on administrative leave.